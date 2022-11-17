TI Georgia: Georgian Dream Gets Most Donations

According to the information published on 16 November by Transparency International – Georgia (TIG) regarding donations to political parties from the beginning of the year until 30 September, a total of GEL 1,944,073 (713,481) was donated, of which GEL 666,000 (USD 244,424) – 34% – went to Georgian Dream.

Georgian Dream is followed by the Conservative Movement – GEL 393,611 (USD 144,456), Lelo for Georgia – GEL 370,600 (USD 136,011), the United National Movement – GEL 212,907 (USD 78,137), European Georgia – GEL 130,484 (USD 47,888), and Droa – GEL 63,927 (USD 23,461).

According to TI – Georgia, the “absolute majority” of the donations to Georgian Dream during this period came from large business groups with “close ties with either Bidzina Ivanishvili or the ruling party.”

For example, three individuals – Nato Khaindrava, Zurab Gogua, and Gocha Chikviladze – linked to Cartu Bank or Cartu Group, founded by Ivanishvili, donated GEL 100,000 (USD 36,700) each on the same day. Furthermore, in the past, they have donated a total of 840,000 (USD 308,282).

Additionally, Noshrevan Nomaradze, a businessman linked to the government, donated GEL 100,000 (USD 36,700). In the past, Nomaradze and his wife contributed GEL 170,000 (USD 62,390) to the party.

Notably, Tamaz Tamazashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s father-in-law, contributed GEL 10,000 to the Georgian Dream. In previous years, he has made 12 donations to the party, amounting to GEL 57,185 (USD 20,987).

Additional Findings

While none of the companies that donated to GD or those related to a contributor won a state tender in this period, the civil society organization noted that two companies that had donated were awarded a simplified procurement contract.

Also, in July 2022, the Tbilisi City Court imposed a fine of GEL 217,000 (USD 79,639) on the Conservative Movement for “incorrect declaration of monies and concealment of nonmonetary donations.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)