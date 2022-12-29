The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on December 29 that Turkish and Turkmen citizens detained near the village of Tsinagara in the occupied Tskhinvali region have been released and transferred to the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

The SSG noted that full responsibility for “the destructive actions” in Georgia’s occupied regions and along the occupation line rests with the occupying force. It added that Tbilisi continues its work to release the persons kept in illegal custody both “in occupied Tskhinvali region and occupied Abkhazia.”

