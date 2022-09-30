News

Georgia’s GDP Up 10.5% in August 2022

30/09/2022 - 11:49
Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 10.5% year-over-year in August 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 30 September.

Geostat said growth was registered in transportation and storage; construction; information and communication; hotels and restaurants; and trade.

Meanwhile, a decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

