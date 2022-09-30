Georgia’s GDP Up 10.5% in August 2022

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 10.5% year-over-year in August 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 30 September.

Geostat said growth was registered in transportation and storage; construction; information and communication; hotels and restaurants; and trade.

Meanwhile, a decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)