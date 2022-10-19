The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 19 October that occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied territory near the village of Bershueti, Gori Municipality.

According to the media, the person detained is 55-year-old Tamar Glurjidze. Glurjidze was visiting a fellow villager and failed to return home. He later contacted his family members by phone and told them that he had been placed in an isolation cell in the occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

Per the SSG, the hotline mechanism was activated and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission was notified, while the Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) was also informed.

The Ministry underscored that the illegal arrests of Georgian citizens by occupying forces “damages the security environment on the ground and makes the daily life of the local population extremely difficult.”

They also reiterated that full responsibility for the current process rests with the occupying force.

