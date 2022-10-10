On October 10, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi to discuss bilateral relations.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that the sides focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian spheres.

“Discussing the bilateral cooperation in the educational sphere, the sides noted that Georgia provides Indian students with all necessary conditions for getting higher education,” the Ministry said.

The two ministers also spoke about the business activities of Indian businesspeople in Georgia. The issues of cooperation within international organizations were also discussed.

