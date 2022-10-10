News

Georgian FM meets Indian State Minister in Tbilisi

10/10/2022 - 15:51
15 Less than a minute

On October 10, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi to discuss bilateral relations.  

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that the sides focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian spheres.  

“Discussing the bilateral cooperation in the educational sphere, the sides noted that Georgia provides Indian students with all necessary conditions for getting higher education,” the Ministry said.  

The two ministers also spoke about the business activities of Indian businesspeople in Georgia. The issues of cooperation within international organizations were also discussed.  

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/10/2022 - 15:51
15 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Undersecretary Jenkins Meets with Defense and Finance Ministers

07/10/2022 - 16:14

Court Orders State to Pay GEL 100,000 to Ethnic Azeri Woman’s Children over Honor Crime

07/10/2022 - 15:25

CSO Coalition Slams Parliament’s Judicial Reform Strategy and Action Plan  

07/10/2022 - 14:15

President Zurabishvili Meets Undersecretary Jenkins 

07/10/2022 - 13:05
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button