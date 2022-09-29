EU’s Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano condemned Belarussian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka’s 28 September visit to occupied Abkhazia while emphasizing that the visit “violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and constitutes a blatant violation of international law.”

“Apart from the fact, that Lukashenko lacks any legitimacy to act as a head of State, this visit was undertaken without the consent of the government of Georgia, which is the only legitimate authority over the region of Abkhazia,” he underscored and concluded by reiterating the EU’s steadfast support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

Lukashenka, whose visit came unexpectedly, met with Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as international security, and current challenges, in the resort town of Bichvinta. Significantly, this is his first visit to occupied Abkhazia while in office. His last official visit to Tbilisi took place in March 2018.

Notably, the visit occurred after the occupied region’s top diplomat, Inal Ardzinba signed a dual citizenship agreement with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on 27 September, as Georgia marked 29 years since the fall of Sokhumi.

In the two days since, has been met by widespread outrage and condemnation from members of the public, Georgian leaders, opposition parties, and the international community, Belarussian opposition leaders among them.

