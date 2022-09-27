On 27 September, the composition of the 9-member working group which will evaluate potential candidates for the new Public Defender of Georgia was announced.

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press service the group, which was created by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, includes:

The creation of a 9-member working group to evaluate Public Defender candidates by the Speaker of Parliament was adopted in an accelerated manner by Parliament on 9 September.

According to the changes, members of the working group will evaluate candidates based on their impartiality, high reputation, professional knowledge, and practical experience in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms, after which they will be presented to Parliament for consideration.

The changes also stipulate that Parliament can only start considering candidates if there are at least seven of them.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)