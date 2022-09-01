Georgian Dream Will Not Nominate Public Defender Candidates

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the chairperson of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction and the party’s executive secretary, stated at a 31 August briefing that the ruling party will not nominate a candidate for the Public Defender “except in the event that there may be an artificial hindering of the process, sabotage, [and] the deliberate non-nomination of candidates by the opposition.”

According to MP Mdinaradze, following meetings with the opposition and civil society and “taking into account their position,” the ruling party decided to register legislative changes in Parliament according to which the general criteria for evaluating a candidate for Public Defender will be outlined.

Per the MP’s explanation, this implies good faith, impartiality, a high reputation, proper professional knowledge, and practical experience in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

MP Mdinaradze said that this will also allow the Parliament Speaker to issue an extraordinary order to determine the rules for evaluating any candidates.

In line with his statements, the ruling party MP presented a general outline of the rules for selecting and evaluating candidates for the Public Defender, which are as follows:

Anyone can nominate a candidate for the post of Public Defender;

Each candidate will be evaluated by a group composed of representatives of civil society (including representatives of professional and academic circles) according to the criteria specified in the regulations;

After that, the candidates, of which there must be at least 7, will be presented with their evaluations to Parliament for election;

There will be no maximum for the number of candidates that can be presented.

According to MP Mdinaradze, through these changes, the ruling party fulfills its promise that it would offer the Parliamentary opposition an inclusive process for selecting the Public Defender by 1 September which will allow for a candidate “who will be equally acceptable to the majority and the opposition [and] will have high legitimacy.”

MP Mdinaradze also denoted that the voting to elect the Public Defender will take place no later than 1 December.

