On 27 September a select group of civil society organizations presented three candidates for the post of the Public Defender of Georgia at the Open Society Georgia Foundation’s (OSGF) office. The candidates nominated by the organizations are:

Ana Abashidze – the Managing Director of the civil society organization the “Partnership for Human Rights”;

Giorgi Burjanadze – the Deputy Public Defender of Georgia;

Nazi Janezashvili – a former non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), the body overseeing Georgia’s judiciary, and director of the CSO Georgian Court Watch.

According to media reports, more than 50 CSOs were involved in the process of selecting candidates for the Public Defender. Among them were the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Foundation (GYLA), the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Transparency International Georgia (TI – Georgia), the Georgian Democracy Initiative, OSGF, and others.

The Rationale of the Civil Society Organizations

After presenting the candidates, the chairman of the Georgian Democracy Initiative, Eduard Marikashvili, underscored that the candidates they presented were selected by a broad consensus and with the participation of a diverse group of organizations.

According to Marikashvili, if the ruling Georgian Dream party truly intends to fulfill the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for EU candidate status and change the country for the better, including in terms of human rights, they will select the new Public Defender from the candidates presented by the CSOs. “Both the opposition and the government should be focused on this,” he said.

According to Nika Simonishvili, GYLA’s chairperson, it’s important that the election of the Public Defender be marked by sufficient political agreement and in this regard, “drawing red lines is definitely not correct.”

“It’s essential for the parties to sit together, talk, and come to an agreement because it is possible for this to happen,” Simonishvili said and underscored that it would be “absolutely unacceptable” if someone were to sabotage this process.

Giorgi Chitidze, a representative of OSGF, stated, “We selected candidates on the basis of criteria like whether they have experience acting in times of crisis and are able to handle crises well, which is one of the virtues of any human rights defender.”

Political Assessments

According to ruling party chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze’s assessment, with this decision, the “rich” civil society organizations once again confirmed that “they are a kind of clan and act according to clan principles.”

“This is an open process that we offered to the public and at the same time, in a completely closed-off manner, the clan of several NGOs is nominating their own candidates, which for one [is] unacceptable and on the other hand shows their attitude towards these events in general,” he said.

Levan Bezhashvili of the United National Movement party remarked that “it is still difficult to talk about which candidate we will support, it will depend on the assessments of the evaluation commission,” and added that, “the parliamentary opposition will probably hold consultations on what strategy is better for presenting the candidates so that [they] can gain the support of the majority as well.”

According to Strategy Aghmashenebeli leader Giorgi Vashadze, the civil society organizations have done a “solid job” and presented worthy candidates. “I don’t know what the Georgian Dream could produce as alternatives to these three candidates…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salome Samadashvili, a For Georgia MP, criticized MP Kobakhidze for his statement and assessed it to be an “attempt to discredit” the civil society sector. “… if the Georgian Dream continues with such an attitude, this process will not bring any results, no matter how many meetings the Parliament Speaker calls in his office,” she added.

The competition for the Public Defender was announced on 15 September and is scheduled to end on the 29 of September. According to current information, at the moment, 7 candidates have expressed their desire to become the new Public Defender, among them Girchi MP Iago Khvichia.

