The Georgian delegation led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili concluded its visit to the United States, where the PM addressed the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 23. PM Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili held a series of meetings in New York.

Meeting between Georgian and Armenian PMs

During his visit, PM Garibashvili met with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The Georgian PM’s press office reported on September 24 that the two Prime Ministers discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and stressed the significance of peaceful conflict resolution.

“The Head of Government of Georgia expressed his readiness to act as a mediator again and facilitate the peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the Georgian PM’s press office reported.

Had a very good meeting w/ @NikolPashinyan to discuss 🇬🇪-🇦🇲relations, along w/ critical importance of peace & stability for our region & beyond. South Caucasus region should become region of opportunities. pic.twitter.com/cbUaLqXcpB — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) September 23, 2022

On its part, the Armenian PM’s press office noted that Nikol Pashinyan focused on the occupation of Armenia’s territory following “the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.”

FM’s meeting

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić discussed the Russia-Georgia conflict and the situation in Georgia’s occupied regions. The sides stressed the Council of Europe’s important role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict as well as in restoring confidence between the communities torn apart by the conflict, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The sides hailed the practice of the Secretary General’s annual reports on the difficult humanitarian situation and the security environment in the occupied regions. The war in Ukraine was also discussed during the meeting.

Enjoyed engaging conversation with CoE SG @MarijaPBuric. Focused on 🇬🇪's successful cooperation with the organization, touched upon the security situation in the region. I expressed gratitude for CoE's unwavering support to our country. pic.twitter.com/mqy7E56zq6 — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 22, 2022

FM Darchiashvili also met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó and noted the active dynamics of communication between the two countries, which “is especially important in the process of effective implementation of the challenges facing the region, as well as the goals and objectives of Georgia.”

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the Hungarian Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s commitment to help Georgia on its path to European integration and expressed strong support for Georgia aspiring to achieve European integration goals.

The cooperation between Georgia and Turkey in international formats and the issues of mutual support were discussed at the meeting between Ilia Darchiashvili and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“The Ministers exchanged views on the current security environment and emphasized the importance of peace and stability for the sustainable development of the region. Turkey’s strong support for Georgia was also highlighted,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Warm and friendly meeting with my Turkish counterpart @MevlutCavusoglu in New York. Exchanged views on key topics of 🇬🇪-🇹🇷 strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/Mh4G6G8BLR — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

FM Darchaishvili also met with his Albanian counterpart, Olta Xhaçka to discuss the ways to develop and intensify cooperation and high-level ties between Georgia and Albania. The Ministers welcomed the European Commission’s decision to grant Georgia a European perspective and stressed the importance of sharing Albania’s experience on the path to the European Union, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Albania’s political and practical involvement in Georgia’s NATO integration process was also noted, according to the same report.

Glad to meet my Albanian colleague @xhacka_olta. We had an engaging conversation regarding the prospects for deepening ties between our countries, as well as sharing experience on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. pic.twitter.com/OaACn0wBuu — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

The issues of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the international organizations were discussed at the meeting between FM Darchiashvili and Foreign Minister of Iceland, Thórdís Kolbrún Gylfadóttir.

It was my pleasure meeting the FM of Iceland @thordiskolbrun. 🇬🇪 and 🇮🇸 enjoy excellent cooperation in multilateral formats. We expressed readiness to work together to strengthen bonds in coming years. pic.twitter.com/eA7EhPDy0K — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

Bilateral cooperation and the prospects for enhancing relations were discussed at the meeting between FM Darchiashvili and FM of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Delighted to have an opportunity to meet FM of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, H.H. @FaisalbinFarhan and exchange views on prospects for enhancing relations between our countries. I extended my best wishes on the occasion of their National Day. pic.twitter.com/2lUQm6QNpL — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

During his visit, GM Darchiashvili also met with his counterpart from Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and discussed the issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and the prospects for future cooperation.

Delighted to meet my colleague from Kuwait 🇰🇼, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. Our countries have worked together to develop strong friendship and we are very much committed to further intensify cooperation and bring our nations closer to each other @MOFAKuwait pic.twitter.com/lX78xPAT7m — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

During the meeting with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, the sides expressed their readiness to work actively for maintaining and further developing the existing relations. They emphasized the need to intensify tourism and people-to-people contacts between Jordan and Georgia.

Pleased to meet Jordanian FM @AymanHsafadi to thoroughly discuss 🇬🇪-🇯🇴 partnership that has already broadened and gained new opportunities. We reiterated our will to explore more areas for cooperation. pic.twitter.com/CxqBB3rvqj — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 23, 2022

