Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili continue meetings in New York on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 19-23.

PM’s meetings

The Georgian Government’s press office reported on September 21 that following his meeting with the UN Secretary General and the Turkish President, PM Garibashvili met with Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation, to discuss partnership between the two countries and their “successful cooperation” across a variety of spheres.

Ignazio Cassis, on his part, wrote on Twitter that regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, security in Europe, energy crisis and Switzerland’s mandate as a protecting power between Georgia and Russia were discussed at the meeting.

As part of his visit to the United States, PM Garibashvili also met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi and discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation agenda. The two officials stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and hailed high dynamics of agency-level cooperation, according to the Georgian PM’s press office.

FM’s meetings

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported on September 21 that FM Ilia Darchiashvili met U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried to discuss the priority areas of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership and regional security issues.

“The sides also discussed the issues relating to strong strategic partnership between Georgia and the U.S. and expressed the readiness to continue working together to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including by strengthening democratic institutions, in the field of defense and security, as well as towards strengthening trade and economic ties,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Had a great conversation with AS @KDonfried. Welcomed the appointment of Amb. Philip T. Reeker as the 🇺🇸 Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. Looking forward to continue joint work to further strengthen 🇺🇸🇬🇪 strategic partnership and advance peace & security in our region. pic.twitter.com/5Z28P8WgQz — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 21, 2022

FM Darchiashvili also met with his Slovak counterpart, Rostislav Kucher to discuss the security environment in the region, including the situation in the occupied regions of Georgia. The two officials highlighted Slovakia’s significant contribution to the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

The two ministers reviewed Georgia’s European integration process and noted the importance of the European Council’s decision on this path.

Interesting conversation with my Slovak colleague @RastislavKacer on 🇬🇪🇸🇰 bilateral cooperation and ongoing developments across the region. We agreed to continue working together to further deepen ties between our countries. Slovakia's firm support to Georgia is much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/Ds9ZkuCpCl — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 21, 2022

The “successful” cooperation between Luxembourg and Georgia, intensification of bilateral relations and the possibility of expanding trade and economic ties were discussed during the meeting between Ilia Darchiashvili and his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn.

“The Ministers paid special attention to the possibilities of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics and expressed their readiness to promote the involvement of representatives of relevant sectors in this direction,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

At the meeting with my counterpart from Luxembourg, Minister Asselborn, we accentuated traditionally close and friendly relations between 🇬🇪and 🇱🇺. We also expressed readiness and will to explore new areas for further cooperation. Grateful for their strong support to our country. pic.twitter.com/8oyQ3CEKKt — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 21, 2022

The agenda of Georgia-Poland bilateral relations and successful cooperation within the framework of international organizations were discussed by FM Darchiashvili and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau.

“The Ministers emphasized the need to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and expressed their readiness to strengthen the existing formats of cooperation. Discussions focused on the security environment in the region and the importance of the partners’ support for Georgia,” according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Delighted to meet a good friend & supporter of 🇬🇪, my Polish counterpart @RauZbigniew. 🇬🇪🇵🇱 coop maintains a good momentum of development& we stand ready to strengthen it further. 🇵🇱's support to 🇬🇪 is crucial, especially on the background of the ongoing processes in the region. pic.twitter.com/bI0phEYDT4 — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 22, 2022

The Georgian delegation left for the United States to attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 18. The delegation led by PM Irakli Garibashvili also includes Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli and Head of the Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze. PM Garibashvili addressed the 77th Session on September 22.

