PM Garibashvili Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is attending the World Economic Forum’s 52nd annual meeting on May 22-26 in Davos, Switzerland, where he has already met the Lithuanian President, Moldovan and Croatian counterparts, and top officials of international financial institutions, among others.

At the Georgian PM’s May 24 meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, the sides discussed Georgia’s EU membership bid as well as integration with NATO, the Georgian Government administration reported.

The two officials also spoke about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and exchanged information about the security environment in the region, per the report.

President Nausėda said in a tweet afterward that he had stressed Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration in the meeting.

PM Garibashvili and Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilița on May 24 stressed the importance of their two countries’ EU membership bids and of cooperation within the Associated Trio format, which brings together Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The two officials also pledged to further deepen the existing partnership, the Georgian PM’s press service said.

Excellent discussion w/ 🇲🇩's @natgavrilita. 🇪🇺 membership is a shared goal & civilizational choice of our people. We will continue to actively work together in this journey. Reiterated 🇬🇪's unequivocal support for 🇲🇩's sovereignty & territorial integrity. #WEF22 pic.twitter.com/E6QVpOXenF — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 24, 2022

PM Garibashvili also discussed the country’s EU membership bid with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenković, the Georgian Government administration reported on May 24.

The Georgian PM said in the discussion he “emphasized the importance of enhancing the Black Sea security and intensifying bilateral cooperation in this regard.”

With Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Maria Schmid, PM Garibashvili discussed the OSCE’s role in Geneva International Discussions and Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meetings.

As regards Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, the Georgian PM pledged Tbilisi’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, the Georgian Government Administration said.

On May 23, the Georgian PM and International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, discussed the importance of the financial institution’s support in Georgia’s response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic economic recovery, the PM’s press service reported.

It was a pleasure to meet PM @GharibashviliGe 🇬🇪 at Davos. We discussed our strong continued cooperation as Georgia faces economic spillovers from the war in Ukraine. We are at an advanced stage of preparing a precautionary Standby Arrangement to support Georgia’s reform efforts. pic.twitter.com/jGYjyStCrJ — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) May 23, 2022

On May 23 and 24, PM Garibashvili met Akihiko Tanaka, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency and Yasushi Kinoshita, Chair of Japan’s Development Bank, respectively.

In Davos, PM Garibashvili has also sat down with Jay Collins, Vice-Chair of Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. financial institutions, Gautam Adani, Chair of Adani Group, an Indian Conglomerate, Amy Weaver President of Salesforce, a California-based software company, Ebru Özdemir, Chair of Limak Holdings, a Turkish conglomerate, and Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of U.S.-based financial technology company Ripple.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)