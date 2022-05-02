Photo: Eana Korbezashvili for Civil.ge
Georgia Eases Mask Mandate

02/05/2022 - 15:38
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced an easing of a country-wide mask mandate effective immediately during a government sitting this morning. 

Masks will now be required in public transport and medical facilities only, the PM said. 

PM Garibashvili made the decision after close consultation with Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili and other health experts. He credited stable infection rates as the basis for the decision.

As of the morning of May 2, Georgia has confirmed a total of 1,655,221 cases of COVID-19. There were 51 new cases today with 95 recoveries and 1 fatality. To date, there are 1,091 active cases in the country.

