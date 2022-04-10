Reports: Runoff Expected in S. Ossetia

According to various media reports from Tskhinvali, incumbent South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov has failed to secure outright victory in the occupied region’s “presidential elections” on April 10.

Russian state controlled TASS news agency quoted one of the opposition candidates, Alexandr Pliev as saying that Bibilov will face Alan Gagloev of the opposition Nykhas party in the second round.

“According to 80% of protocols from polling stations Alan Eduardovich Gagloev is leading,” Pliev told TASS.

Pliev, who serves as the vice-speaker of the legislature, already called on his voters to back Gagloev in the second round.

Five candidates were running for the top job in the Russian-held Georgian province of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

TASS reported that remaining opposition candidates, Garri Muldarov and Dmitry Tasoev also endorsed Gagloev’s candidacy for the runoffs. All three candidates reportedly hit the streets in Tskhinvali to congratulate Gagloev and back his cause.

According to S. Ossetia’s election administration, 82.07% of the region’s residents have cast their ballots on Sunday. There is no credible data about the number of registered voters, but the local election authority estimates the figure at about 34,000.

Georgia condemned today the polls as illegitimate, saying “such provocative actions are aimed to legitimize the illegal occupation of the Georgian regions and the ethnic cleansing of Georgians.”