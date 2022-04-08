Georgian FM Ilia Darchiashvili meets Japanese counterpart Yoshimasha Hayashi. Photo: Georgia MFA / Twitter
Georgian FM Concludes Brussels Trip

08/04/2022 - 17:16
Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili has concluded the April 6-8 visit to Brussels, his first official trip in the new capacity as Georgia’s chief diplomat.

Ahead of wrapping up the trip, FM Darchiashvili met Japanese and Canadian counterparts Yoshimasha Hayashi and Mélanie Joly, respectively, at the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

The top diplomats of Georgia and Japan discussed on April 7 the potential of trade ties as well as deepening cooperation and people-to-people links in the field of culture, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Also on April 7, Foreign Ministers Darchiashvili and Joly discussed furthering economic links between the two countries, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said. FM Darchiashvili also briefed his colleague about the situation in the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

FM Joly said on her part the two diplomats discussed “the Russian regime’s unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine and its effects on Eastern Europe and Caucuses.”

Canada will continue to support Georgia’s territorial integrity and ongoing reform efforts,” the chief diplomat tweeted.

