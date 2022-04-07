NATO Allies Agree to Help Strengthen Georgia’s Resilience

“Allies agreed that we should also help other partners to strengthen their resilience and shore up their ability to defend themselves, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today following the Foreign Ministerial in Brussels.

In the press conference, Secretary General Stoltenberg added that the Alliance could step up support to Georgia through the existing Substantial NATO-Georgia Package in areas such as situational awareness, secure communications and cybersecurity.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Allies have agreed to support other regional partners under pressure, the Secretary General noted.

The top NATO official also said he expects that Allies will agree in the Strategic Concept document, to be adopted in the Madrid Summit, that NATO’s door remains open and on the importance of working with “partners like Georgia which are under pressure from Russia.”

