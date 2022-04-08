Georgia Votes to Suspend Russia from UN HRC

Georgia has alongside 92 other nations voted for the UN General Assembly resolution on April 7 to suspend Russia’s membership rights in the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

The document received the support of the two-thirds majority of those voting, excluding the abstentions.

Among the 58 states abstaining were India, Pakistan, Brazil and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Vietnam were among the 24 states who voted no. Azerbaijan and Armenia did not attend.

The vote came in the wake of atrocities evidenced in Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

In response to the suspension, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin claimed Moscow had already decided to leave the Council anyways.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)