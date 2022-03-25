Georgia Backs UNGA Resolution on Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

Georgia has alongside 89 states co-sponsored a UN General Assembly resolution pinning the blame on Russia for creating a dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine resulting from its invasion.

The document, adopted on March 24 with the overwhelming support of 140 countries and five against, demanded civilian protection and humanitarian access in Ukraine.

Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria were the only countries to vote against the resolution along with Russia. 38 states abstained, including Armenia, Kazakhstan, China and India. Azerbaijan did not attend.

A press release delivered by the UN said the voting results were “a clear signal of the international community’s demand that Moscow immediately halt its hostilities against Ukraine so that the corollary humanitarian impact can be addressed.”

The document had competed with an alternate draft tabled by South Africa, which instead referred to the humanitarian situation as “emanating out of” the hostilities, with no mention of Russia.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)