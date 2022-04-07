U.S. Congressman Talks “Troubling Trends” in Georgia

U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Gregory Meeks has said “Georgia’s progress on the path to democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration has not been perfect.”

“In fact, we’ve seen some troubling trends lately, but I do believe the arc of democracy in Georgia would [trend] in the right direction,” Chairman Meeks asserted.

“It’s critical that the United States support Georgian people on that path,” he noted.

Representative Meeks’ remarks during the consideration of the Georgia Support Act in his committee on April 5. The bill was adopted by voice vote.

At the mark-up, the Chairman Meeks also spoke in support of the bill: “with Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, timing of this bill could not be more important. Russia currently occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory.”

He also spoke of Georgia’s stance on Ukraine, and while commending Georgia’s people and President Salome Zurabishvili, he called on the Georgian Government to speak with “one voice.”

“In the face of Russian occupation within their own borders, Georgia’s President and the Georgian people have expressed their staunch and public support for Ukraine. And, going forward, it is critical that the Georgian Government speak with one, unified voice,” Chairman Meeks asserted.

Background Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)