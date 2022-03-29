Georgia’s President Contradicts Government on Diplomatic Appointments

Georgia’s Government and President Salome Zurabishvili have made contradictory statements on whether the President had blocked or not ambassadorial appointments over recent months.

On March 29 evening, the Administration of the Government dismissed media reports, citing the Presidential Administration, that President Zurabishvili signed off all ambassadorial appointments over the past year.

“Unfortunately, this information does not reflect the actual state of affairs. We would like to reiterate that the President, over a recent period, has repeatedly rejected or left unanswered issues related to candidates proposed by the Government of Georgia as ambassadors/heads of mission,” said the Government’s Press Service.

“We would like to point out that the Constitution of Georgia vests the Government with the exclusive right to conduct foreign policy, including [the] appointment of ambassadors and permanent mission representatives,” it added.

President Salome Zurabishvili promptly rebuffed allegations on Facebook: “accusing the President of Georgia or her administration of deceit, which lacks politeness and any grounds, causes undesired tension in the public when much more serious issues are decided around us.”

The Presidential Administration of Georgia reiterated that from January 1, 2021, to March 21, 2022 period, the Georgian Dream-led government has nominated 12 candidates for the Ambassador or Head of Mission, all of which were approved by the President.

On March 15, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the Government will sue President Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court over competencies, arguing she violated the Constitution on several occasions, including by refusing to approve nominated diplomatic representatives and by recent unauthorized visits to Paris and Brussels.

