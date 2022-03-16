In Quotes: Opposition Slams GD over Decision to Sue President

Opposition politicians from largely all parties yesterday slammed the ruling Georgian Dream over the decision to launch a Constitutional dispute with President Salome Zurabishvili over competencies.

Civil.ge compiled some of these remarks:

MP Tina Bokuchava, United National Movement: “The Constitution of Georgia tasks the President to represent Georgia on the international arena. This is her constitutional right. Thus, to block her visits, resulting in her having to cancel the [official] trips and resorting to personal connections to plan personal visits, is an unlawful and unconstitutional interference with the President’s activities.”

MP Salome Samadashvili of Lelo, addressing GD lawmakers: “You told the public and the international community that you are beginning to […] oppress the Georgian President because she voiced support for President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy alongside the Georgian people, here on the square in front of the Parliament; because she met President [Emmanuel] Macron and President [Charles] Michel; because she talked about the security guarantees our country and the future of EU membership; because she dared to express support to Ukraine, a stance that does not comply with the position of the Georgian Dream, but is in complete sync with the stance of the civilized world and the West.”

MP Mikheil Daushvili, For Georgia: “From what I heard yesterday from the President, she was acting in line with the interests of the country, of European integration… The Georgian Dream goes against its own citizens when it addresses the Constitutional Court or another body over the President’s statements.”

MP Teona Akubardia, Strategy Agmashenebeli: “Today, the decision by the [parliamentary] majority once again confirmed that the Government considers any differing or critical opinion to be hostile… This happens when our country faces the threat of losing its sovereignty from Russia, and this happens when we all together should not only be visiting our partner countries, but should be working toward protection our sovereignty, our country and our European choice.”

MP Vakhtang Megrelishvili, New Political Center – Girchi: “Yesterday, the President was in this hall and her key message was that [mutual] confrontation is the main danger that threatens us, which bars us from discussing the key issues… How could we discuss a dialogue between the governing party and the opposition when the Georgian Dream plans to sue the President it supported [and] elected in the Constitutional Court?!”

