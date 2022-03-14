Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 49.2% in January-February

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first two months of 2022 reached USD 2.54 billion – a 49.2% surge compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 14.

Exports increased by 54.5% year-over-year to USD 760.4 million, while imports went up 47%, reaching USD 1.78 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 1 billion, making up 40.1% of the trade turnover in January-February 2022.

Source: Geostat

