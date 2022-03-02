Annual Inflation at 13.7% in February

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 13.7% in February, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.9%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (45.8% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (17.3% increase); transport (14.5% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in cloothing and footwear (4.1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.1% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.3% increase); transport (1% increase).

