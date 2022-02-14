Batumi Seaport. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January 2022 increased by 41.1% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 1.1 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on February 14.

Exports grew by 47.6% year-over-year to USD 331.3 million, while imports increased by 38.5%, reaching USD 778.1 million. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 446.7 million, constituting 40.3% of the trade turnover in January 2022.

