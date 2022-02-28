Georgia’s GDP Up 18% in January 2022

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 18% year-over-year in January 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on February 28.

Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing; transportation and storage; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; trade; hotels and restaurants; real estate activities; arts, entertainment and recreation; mining and quarrying.

A decline was registered in construction, as well as information and communication, according to the rapid estimates.

According to rapid estimates released on February 26, 2021, Georgia’s GDP had contracted by 11.5% in January 2021. This would mean real GDP growth in January 2022 was 4.43% compared to the same month in 2020.

