Russian-backed authorities occupied Luhansk recognized today Abkhazia’s independence from Georgia.

Later in the day, Sokhumi and Luhansk also established diplomatic relations. On March 9, Sokhumi also set up diplomatic ties with Ukraine’s another Kremlin-backed region of Donetsk.

In nearly identical press releases announcing the diplomatic deals, the Abkhaz “foreign ministry” reiterated that Sokhumi, alongside Luhansk and Donetsk, supported Russia’s war on “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania, on his part, recognized the independence of occupied Donetsk and Luhansk “republics” from Ukraine on February 26, while Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia recognized the two entities back in 2014.

Tbilisi and most of the international community recognize Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region as part of Georgia. Only Russia, Venezuela, Nauru, Nicaragua, and Syria recognize the two regions’ independence from Tbilisi.

