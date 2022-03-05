Russia Allows Georgian Dairy Import

Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision agency Rosselkhoznadzor has permitted 15 Georgian companies to supply milk and dairy products to Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian state-owned news agency cited Rosselkhoznadzor’s Yulia Melano as saying that the companies are included into the register of companies that will enjoy the right to deliver their production to the Eurasian Economic Union.

She also said reportedly that the decision was made after the negotiations between the Head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert and the Head of the National Agency of Food of the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture, Zurab Chekurashvili.

The Russian regulator also lifted restrictions on deliveries of various products from Turkey, China, Moldova, Serbia, Belarus and Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti wrote.

The move comes as Russia was hit by international sanctions over full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since February 24.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili ruled out joining the sanctions, citing national interests and potential damage to Georgian producers. The decision drew domestic criticism, including from President Salome Zurabishvili, but was promptly welcomed in Moscow.

