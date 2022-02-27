Georgian PM, EU Commissioner Talk Ukraine, EU Integration

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili spoke over the phone with the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

“Had a good [and] productive conversation [with] Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi in these difficult times,” the Prime Minister tweeted today.

He said the discussion touched upon the situation in Ukraine, wider region and the prospects for Georgia’s European integration.