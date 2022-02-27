PM Irakli Garibashvili with EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, December 15, 2021. Photo: Irakli Garibashvili | Twitter
Georgian PM, EU Commissioner Talk Ukraine, EU Integration

27/02/2022 - 18:48
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili spoke over the phone with the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

“Had a good [and] productive conversation [with] Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi in these difficult times,” the Prime Minister tweeted today.

He said the discussion touched upon the situation in Ukraine, wider region and the prospects for Georgia’s European integration.

