Zelenskyy: Georgia’s People Better than Their Gov’t

“Indeed, there are times when citizens are not the Government, but better [than] the Government,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in response to the thousands-strong pro-Ukraine demonstration in Tbilisi today.

“Incredible Georgian people who understand that friends must be supported!” the President tweeted, expressing gratitude “to everyone in Tbilisi and other cities who came out in support of Ukraine and against the war.”

Georgian citizens took to the streets today second day in a row to protest Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But this time Georgians were also angered at the Government’s reserved stance amid the war, decrying Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s statement that the country would not join international sanctions against Russia.

After paying tribute to the victims of the Soviet invasion of 1921, Garibashvili suggested hitting Russia with sanctions would harm “national interests and interests of the people.”

He also told reporters that visiting Ukraine now for “the sake of going is useless.”

Garibashvili promptly came under widespread criticism over the statement, all the while Georgian opposition parties and activists slated rallies for the evening.

