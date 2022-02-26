Zurabishvili Talks Ukraine on Phone With Michel, Macron

President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili today spoke over the phone with European Council President Charles Michel and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron amid Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine.

In the conversation with the EU leader, President Zurabishvili said they discussed “developments in Ukraine, Georgia and Europe.”

Meanwhile, the Georgian President noted she and her French counterpart shared views and full support to Ukraine. “President Macron underlined again France’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity,” she tweeted.

President Zurabishvili said that the officials invited her to visit Brussels and Paris, respectively, next week.

President Macron’s administration stated today that the phone call with Georgia’s Zurabishvili, as well as with Moldovan President Maia Sandu was “an opportunity to take stock of developments in Ukraine and the international community’s responses to Russia’s aggression.”

The press release said that in both exchanges the French President “reaffirmed his determination to support our partners in the European Union’s Eastern Neighborhood against any attempt at tension and destabilization.”

