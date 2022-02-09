Cabinet Reshuffle in Georgia

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today that Environmental Protection and Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili has replaced Natia Turnava as the Economy Minister, while Davitashvili’s deputy Otar Shamugia will take on the former’s post.

Davitashvili, 43, has served as the Deputy PM since July 2021, and as the Environmental Protection and Agriculture Minister since 2017. Prior to that, he held the post of the Minister of Agriculture in 2016-2017, and of the Deputy Minister in 2014-2016. Besides he was the Chair of the National Wine Agency in 2012-2014.

Otar Shamugia, 55, is a political unknown and has held the Deputy Environmental Protection and Agriculture Minister’s post since December 2020. Earlier in 2019-2020, he served as Deputy Director in the Rural Development Agency. His career spans other rural development and former Agriculture Ministry agencies.

Turnava, who had served as the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development since 2019, said in the press briefing today that she remains a “loyal member of our [Georgian Dream] team,” but highlighted that she wants to pursue work in a different field.

Turnava noted her future work will have several directions but “there are no specifics yet.”

Noteworthy, the former Economy Minister’s tenure was marked by controversy over the Namakhvani HPP project in western Georgia, facing resignation calls from the Save Rioni Valley movement which continues to protest the planned construction. MORE.

