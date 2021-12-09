Health Minister Resigns

Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze today announced her resignation, but said she will continue her work in the ruling Georgian Dream party’s political council.

In the press briefing at the Georgian Dream party headquarters, Tikaradze did not specify the exact reason for her decision.

She said that following consultations with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze “we deemed it a correct decision for me to continue my work in the GD party, in the political council, and reinforce and strengthen Georgia’s healthcare and welfare systems from there.”

Tikaradze took on the position in June 2019, after Georgian Dream’s longtime Health Minister Davit Sergeenko resigned citing the “need for changes” ahead of “new wave of reforms.”

The GD Government has not yet announced a replacement for Tikaradze.

