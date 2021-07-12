PM Garibashvili Appoints Two Deputy Prime Ministers

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced at a Government session on July 12 that Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs, Tea Tsulukiani and Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture, Levan Davitashvili will serve as Deputy Prime Ministers.

Tsulukiani, who has been the Culture Minister since March 2021, served as Justice Minister in Georgian Dream’s Government in 2012-2020. She resigned ahead of the 2020 parliamentary polls to join the election campaign. Before returning to the Minister Cabinet in March, Tsulukiani held a lawmaker’s mandate for three months.

As for Levan Davitashvili, he has been Agriculture Minister since 2016. Earlier he served as Deputy Agriculture Minister in 2014-2016.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, appointed in 2018, has also served as the Deputy PM since February 2021.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)