Finance Minister Resigns

Finance Minister of Georgia Ivane Machavariani resigned on March 31, without citing reasons for the departure. He also held the post of Deputy PM under Prime Minister Garibashvili.

Machavariani said that he initially wished to resign at the end of 2020 but decided to postpone his departure until works on the state budget and the eighth review of the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility with Georgia were finished.

A replacement has not yet been named.

Ivane Machavariani was appointed as the Finance Minister in July 2018. Previously he held various positions at Geocell, a key communications firm in Georgia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)