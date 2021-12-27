Two Georgian Citizens Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said today Russian occupying forces have arbitrarily detained two Georgian citizens near the Lopani village of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The SSG stated Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussion about the arbitrary detention.

“Unlawful detentions significantly complicate the security environment along the occupation line and in the occupied territories and endanger the daily lives of locals,” the SSG stressed, adding Russia is “fully responsible” for such actions.

Lopani village is located in the sparsely inhabited hilly southwest section of the occupied region, previously an unlikely area for the occupation line detentions. In October, two Georgian citizens were arbitrarily detained in the same area.

