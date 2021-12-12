Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained in Tskhinvali Region

12/12/2021 - 16:08
The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated today that Russian occupying forces have arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, nearby Zemo Nikozi village, adjacent to the occupied region.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed international partners about the unlawful detention.

“The destructive actions carried out by Russian occupying forces in the occupied regions and along the occupation line, including arbitrary detentions, damages the security environment in the region and significantly complicates the everyday life of locals,” the State Security Service stated.

