Two Georgian Citizens Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said today Russian occupying forces arbitrarily detained two Georgian citizens near the Lopani village of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

An unlikely area for the occupation line detentions, Lopani village is located in the sparsely inhabited hilly southwest section of the occupied region.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed international partners about the unlawful detention

“The illegal detentions by the occupation regime are destructive acts aimed at intimidating the local population, and significantly complicate the security environment on the ground,” the SSG stressed.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)