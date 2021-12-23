Tbilisi Says 4 Citizens Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated today that Russian occupying forces have arbitrarily detained four Georgian citizens near the Gori Municipality village of Adzvi, adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia dividing line.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions about the unlawful detention.

“The Russian occupation forces are fully responsible for the destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions and along the occupation line. Harmful practices of illegal detentions significantly worsen the security environment on the ground and threaten the stability of the region,” the State Security Service stated.

