Four Georgian Citizens Released from Tskhinvali Custody

The State Security Service reported today that four Georgian citizens, arbitrarily detained by the Russian occupying forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, have been released to Georgia proper.

The Security Service said that to secure the release, Tbilisi actively used the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and also provided information to the international partners and the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions.

“Russian occupation forces bear full responsibility for destructive actions in occupied regions and along the occupation line,” the SSG stated.

The State Security Service reported yesterday that the four persons had been detained nearby Gori municipality village of Adzvi, adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region dividing line.

