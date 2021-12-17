Georgian Defense Chief Meets Slovak Defense, Foreign Ministers in Bratislava

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze is visiting Slovakia, where he met today his Slovak counterpart Jaroslav Naď in both one-on-one and expanded formats, and Ivan Korčok, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs.

Meeting in the Slovak Defense Ministry

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the two Defense Ministers discussed the ongoing reforms in the Georgia’s Defense Forces, regional and Black Sea security, and the importance of NATO involvement for the Black Sea regional security, as well as prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Defense Minister Burchuladze emphasized the significant contribution of Slovakia in the implementation of the NATO-Georgia Essential Package (SNGP) and to the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

On his part, the Slovak Defense Ministry stated, Minister Naď noted that Georgia is ever closer partner for Slovakia thanks to its efforts to integrate into the Euro-Atlantic space.

The Slovak Minister positively assessed that “quality relations at the political level create a solid basis for further development of cooperation in the field of defense and security,” according to the same report.

Minister Naď also listed the cooperation development possibilities, including the participation of the Georgian Armed Forces and experts in international exercises in Slovakia. The two Ministers also discussed the prospects of strengthening collaboration in the defense industry.

Meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister

The Slovak Foreign Ministry said Georgian Minister Burchuladze and top Slovak diplomat Ivan Korčok discussed the current situation on the Ukraine-Russia border, the Black Sea regional stability and security and the prospects for peaceful resolution of conflict in Georgia.

According to the report, Minister Korčok emphasized Bratislava’s readiness to cooperate more closely with Georgia in political and security spheres and expressed support for the NATO’s open door policy.

At the meeting, the Georgian Defense Minister highlighted the contribution of Slovak defense education experts to Georgia’s Defense Institutional Building School.

