Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and General Richard Clarke via mod.gov.ge
News

Georgian Defense Minister Meets U.S. Special Operations Commander

19/11/2021 - 17:01
21 1 minute read

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with the Commander of the United States Special Operations Command, four-star General Richard D. Clarke, during his two day visit to Budapest, Defense Ministry reported today.

At the meeting, parties discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including between the special operations forces of the U.S. and Georgia, according to the same report.

In this regard, Minister Burchuladze emphasized that the support of the U.S Special Operations Forces, including via joint exercises and activities are essential in the development and modernization of the Georgian Special Operations Forces.

The Minister followed that Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative, recently signed with the U.S., will further strengthen the Georgian Special Operations Forces, which serves to promote the country’s resilience and resistance capacities, the Defense Minister said. 

Juansher Burchuladze started his visit to Budapest by meeting his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benkő. The two Defense Ministers later opened the Resilience and Resistance Conference, organized by the Hungarian Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command in Europe. Also yesterday, Minister Burchuladze signed a memorandum of understanding with Deputy Director of NATO’s Military Medicine Center of Excellence in Hungary Colonel Attila Lengyel.

Also Read: 

Tags
19/11/2021 - 17:01
21 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

CSOs Slam Gov’t Over Refusing to Approve OECD Anti-Corruption Report

19/11/2021 - 17:58

EU, U.S. Ambassadors Call for Action to Protect Saakashvili’s Health

19/11/2021 - 14:59

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

19/11/2021 - 13:39

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 4,278 New Cases, 4,154 More Recoveries, 63 Fatalities

19/11/2021 - 11:10
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button