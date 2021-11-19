Georgian Defense Minister Meets U.S. Special Operations Commander

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with the Commander of the United States Special Operations Command, four-star General Richard D. Clarke, during his two day visit to Budapest, Defense Ministry reported today.

At the meeting, parties discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including between the special operations forces of the U.S. and Georgia, according to the same report.

In this regard, Minister Burchuladze emphasized that the support of the U.S Special Operations Forces, including via joint exercises and activities are essential in the development and modernization of the Georgian Special Operations Forces.

The Minister followed that Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative, recently signed with the U.S., will further strengthen the Georgian Special Operations Forces, which serves to promote the country’s resilience and resistance capacities, the Defense Minister said.

Juansher Burchuladze started his visit to Budapest by meeting his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benkő. The two Defense Ministers later opened the Resilience and Resistance Conference, organized by the Hungarian Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command in Europe. Also yesterday, Minister Burchuladze signed a memorandum of understanding with Deputy Director of NATO’s Military Medicine Center of Excellence in Hungary Colonel Attila Lengyel.

