At New Year Reception, Zurabishvili Talks Depolarization

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili is hosting both Georgian Dream and opposition politicians for New Year ceremony today, seizing an opportunity to stress the need for political de-polarization and “national reconciliation.”

At the reception, uncharasteristic for enmity-dominated Georgian political elites, President Zurabishvili spoke of the need to changing “political atmosphere” after lengthy series of political crises in Georgia.

There is high time to end young-like clashes and move to different type of politics, President Zurabishvili told the ruling party and opposition leaders, adding that “even the [Georgian Orthodox] Church is divided” politically.

She also noted that while Georgian parties are engaged in antagonizing domestic political struggles, they tend to forget external threats the country faces.

A number of political party representatives are attending the reception in the Presidential Palace on Atoneli Street in downtown Tbilisi, including, Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze and Vice Speaker Archil Talakvadze, GD MP Davit Sergeenko; MP Nika Machutadze of UNM-led bloc; MPs Alexander Elisashvili and Levan Ioseliani of the Citizens party; Girchi lawmakers Iago Khvichia and Aleksandre Rakviashvili; MP Ana Natsvlishvili of Lelo party, independent lawmakers Salome Samadashvili and Davit Bakradze, as well as GD-friendly European Socialist MPs. From the non-parliamentary opposition ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s teammates, Kakha Kemoklidze and Natia Mezvrishvili, former Parliamentary Chairperson Nino Burjanadze, Ana Dolidze of the For People party, Gocha Tevdoradze of the Alliance of Patriots, former MP Eka Beselia, among others, have attended the reception.

Some opposition politicians have declined the invitation. Nika Melia, the leader of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party and GD’s arch-rival, as well as right-libertarian Girchi-More Freedom leader Zurab Japaridze have expressed scepticism towards President Zurabishvili’s efforts to contribute to political depolarization.

More to follow

