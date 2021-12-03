Grocery store shelves. Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi via Unsplash
News

Annual Inflation Hits 12.5% in November

03/12/2021 - 11:28
1 Less than a minute

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in November amounted to 12.5%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.6%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (20.2% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (17%); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (11.5% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes in transport (1.7% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.6% increase).

Also Read:

Tags
03/12/2021 - 11:28
1 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Georgia’s GDP Growth 6.9% in October

30/11/2021 - 12:08

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

19/11/2021 - 13:39

Georgia’s GDP Declined by 6.8% in 2020

15/11/2021 - 14:23

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

15/11/2021 - 12:54
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button