Annual Inflation Hits 12.5% in November

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in November amounted to 12.5%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.6%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (20.2% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (17%); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (11.5% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes in transport (1.7% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.6% increase).

