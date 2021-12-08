Remains of 8 Abkhazia Armed Conflict Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

Identified remains of 8 victims of the 1992-1993 Abkhazia armed conflict, previously presumed lost, have been transferred to Tbilisi, the Georgian Reconciliation Ministry stated today.

The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims is being held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi on December 8-9.

According to the Reconciliation Ministry, five of the victims were soldiers and three were civilians. The remains of the soldiers will be buried at the Digomi Brothers’ Cemetary on December 8, while the civilians will be laid to rest at locations of their families’ choosing.

The transfer from occupied Abkhazia was facilitated through the efforts of the Reconciliation Ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross in November, under a coordination mechanism established in 2010 with the latter’s support for identifying the persons gone missing in Georgia’s armed conflicts.

According to Reconciliation Ministry data, through the coordination mechanism remains of 598 victims of the armed conflicts in the 1990s and the 2008 Russo-Georgian wars have been found previously, with 219 of them identified.

