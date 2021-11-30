Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash
Georgia’s GDP Growth 6.9% in October

30/11/2021 - 12:08
Georgia’s real GDP increased by 6.9% year-over-year in October, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 30.

Geostat said growth was registered in manufacturing; transportation and storage; arts, entertainment and recreation; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; financial and insurance activities; hotels and restaurants; trade. A decline was posted in construction.

Real GDP also grew by 10.5% in January-October 2021, according to the rapid estimates.

