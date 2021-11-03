Georgian Defense Minister Visits Armenia

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met his Armenian counterpart Arshak Karapetyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday, as part of his November 2-3 visit to Yerevan.

The Georgian and Armenian Defense Ministers discussed the current and future defense cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of a “neighborly, friendly relationships,” as well as of peace and stability in the region, Georgian Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

The Ministers also talked about strengthening the partnership in areas, including military education, military medicine, and multinational exercises.

During his meeting with PM Nikol Pashinyan, the conversation revolved around defense partnership and regional issues, the Armenian Prime Minister’s press service wrote.

“We are interested in deepening our cooperation with Georgia in all areas and developing our brotherly relations,” PM Pashinyan was quoted as saying by his press service. “I have to record with satisfaction there has been a very high dynamics in the relations between Armenia and Georgia over the past period.”

Minister Burchuladze, on his part, said at the meeting “it is honor to meet historic figure like Mr Nikol [Pashinyan].”

Hailing close relations between his predecessor, now Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Armenian PM, the Georgian Defense Minister noted Garibashvili-Pashinyan relations “serves as the basis on which our relations should be built on.” “My visit is the continuation of that relation.”

