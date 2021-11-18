Defense Minister Visits Budapest

Georgian Defense Minister is visiting Budapest, where he met on November 18 his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benkő and attended the Resilience and Resistance Conference organized by the U.S. and Hungarian special operations commands.

At the meeting, the two Defense Ministers discussed security issues and ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported. Minister Burchuladze also briefed his counterpart on the ongoing reforms, which aim to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and increase compatibility with NATO standards, according to the report.

Talks also covered Hungarian assistance for implementing the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) and cooperation in military education, the Georgian Defense Ministry stated.

In press remakrs after the meeting, the Hungarian Defense Minister stressed the two countries share common goals and intentions, adding “we are moving in the same direction to play a role in stabilizing fragile international peace.”

“We will also share our experience with the Georgian side on the path taken by Hungary and the Hungarian Army during NATO accession,” vowed Minister Benkő.

Also on November 18, Minister Burchuladze delivered a speech in the Resilience and Resistance Conference, organized by the Hungarian Special Operations Command and U.S. Special Operations Command in Europe.

He highlighted the importance of resilience and resistance in the light of existing security challenges, according to the Defense Ministry. Minister Burchuladze stressed that military, civilian and international efforts all play an importan role in enhancing Georgia’s resilience and resistance capacities.

The Minister followed that Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative, recently signed with the U.S., will further strengthen the country’s defense capacities and promo increasing interoperability with NATO, according to the Defense Ministry report.

On the same day, Minister Burchuladze and Colonel Attila Lengyel, Deputy Director of NATO’s Military Medicine Center of Excellence in Hungary, signed a memorandum of understanding between Georgia.

During his visit, the Defense Minister is also set to meet the Commander of the United States Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke.

