U.S. SOCEUR Commander Meets Georgian Defense Officials

Major General David H. Tabor, Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) held meetings with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Chief of Georgian Defense Forces Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

The Georgian Defense Ministry stated Major General Tabor’s visit was a step in implementing the new U.S.-Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Intiative, signed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Burchuladze in October. The U.S. military official’s visit also served to further develop the Georgian Special Operations Forces, according to the statement.

Minister Burchuladze and Major General Tabor discussed the modernization process in the Georgian Defense Forces and joint projects carried out by the two countries, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported.

The Special Operations Command Europe tweeted that Major General Tabor met Minister Burchuladze to discuss priorities of Georgian Special Forces and the Government’s approach to Resistance Operating Concept, as part of the total defense.

Also on November 16, the U.S. SOCEUR Commander and Chief of Georgian Defense Forces discussed cooperation between their respective forces, the Georgian Defense Ministry stated. Major General Matiashvili emphasized the importance of joint exercises with the U.S. Special Operations Command Europe for developing and modernizing Georgia’s Special Forces.

Major General Tabor also sat down with Georgian Special Operations Forces command team on November 16. “Interoperability is more than a military word. It’s our ability to work together with partners to enhance readiness and increase lethality” tweeted the U.S Special Operations Command.

Following today’s meetings, the Commander remarked that “as we move forward in applying the lessons of the past, we also ensure our European friends are fully prepared to properly use their available tools and resources in not only resisting occupation, but in deterring aggression.”

Major General Tabor arrived in Tbilisi for his first-ever visit to Georgia on November 15.

