U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Deputy Head Visits Tbilisi

Colonel Marc LaRoche, Deputy Head of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command in Europe (SOCEUR), visited Georgia on April 22, where he met with the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the report, at the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation issues between the Georgian Defense Forces and the SOCEUR, including Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET), the bilateral Georgia Defense Readiness Program (GDRP), and the development of the Combat Training Center (CTC).

Expressing gratitude for the U.S. support in the Georgian Army modernization process, Major General noted that the partnership between Georgian Forces and the SOCEUR “is one of the main priorities” of the country. “Georgia is ready to further enhance this cooperation,” Major General Matiashvili said.

