Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Visits Tbilisi
Major General David H. Tabor, Commander of Special Operations Command Europe, has arrived in Tbilisi for his first-ever visit to Georgia, the U.S. Embassy reported today.
The Major General Tabor will hold meetings with Georgian senior military leaders to discuss ongoing training opportunities and implementation of the Resistance Operating Concept in Georgia, according to the same report.
“As steadfast partners, Special Operations Command Europe and Georgia’s Special Operations Forces have trained together, not only for in-theater operations but in support of whole-of-society resistance, a vital component of special operations,” said the U.S. Embassy.
It added that Major General Tabor will discuss with his Georgian counterparts the various roles of Georgian Special Operations Forces as they partner with U.S. and NATO forces “to counter malign influence, build cohesion, rapidly respond to emerging threats and, if necessary, defeat foreign aggression.”
Also Read:
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)